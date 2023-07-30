Top-ranked Swiatek routs Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 at home in Warsaw final

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has won her fourth title of the year and her first at home by routing Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the final of the Poland Open. The French Open champion didn’t lose a set over the course of the tournament. The Polish player has also won at Doha and Stuttgart this year. Swiatek only advanced to the final earlier Sunday after finishing off her semifinal match against Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer, 6-1, 7-6 (6). That match had been suspended on Saturday night due to darkness at 6-1, 5-5. Swiatek had a much easier time in the 68-minute final. She broke her German opponent five times and never faced a break point.

