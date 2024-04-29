Top-ranked Swiatek reaches quarterfinals of Madrid Open with easy win over Sorribes Tormo

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek remained on track for a first Madrid Open title with a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo. The top-ranked Swiatek won the last 12 games of the match and dropped just five points in the second set. She has now advanced to the quarterfinals in the only major European clay tournament the Pole has yet to win. Swiatek will next face 11th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4. Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur also eased to a 6-0, 6-4 win over Jelena Ostapenko.

