Top-ranked Swiatek dominates No. 2 Sabalenka to claim her 3rd Italian Open title

ROME (AP) — The latest matchup between top-ranked Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was hardly a contest. Swiatek was in control from the start as she won the Italian Open final 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday. She earned her third trophy on Rome’s red clay and established herself as the overwhelming favorite at the French Open again. Roland Garros starts next weekend and Swiatek will be aiming for a third straight title in Paris and fourth overall. Swiatek became the first woman to complete the “dirt double” of winning Madrid and Rome back to back since Serena Williams in 2013. The men’s final on Sunday features 2017 champion Alexander Zverev against 24th-ranked Nicolas Jarry.

