Top-ranked Swiatek beats Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2; Wozniacki loses in Montreal

By The Associated Press
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during her match against Karolina Pliskova, of Czech Republic, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christinne Muschi]

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the National Bank Open. Coming off a victory last week at home in the Poland Open, Swiatek advanced to face 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova — a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea. Swiatek beat Muchova this year in the French Open final. In the night session, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka beat Petra Martic 6-3, 7-6 (5). Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded ninth, beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 7-5. Wozniacki, a former No. 1 player, was playing her first WTA Tour event in 3 1/2 years. Vondrousova set up a match against sixth-seeded Coco Gauff, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Katie Boulter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.