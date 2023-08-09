Top-ranked Swiatek beats Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2; Wozniacki loses in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the National Bank Open. Coming off a victory last week at home in the Poland Open, Swiatek advanced to face 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova — a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea. Swiatek beat Muchova this year in the French Open final. In the night session, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka beat Petra Martic 6-3, 7-6 (5). Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded ninth, beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 7-5. Wozniacki, a former No. 1 player, was playing her first WTA Tour event in 3 1/2 years. Vondrousova set up a match against sixth-seeded Coco Gauff, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Katie Boulter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.