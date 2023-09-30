Top-ranked South Dakota State beats 11th-ranked North Dakota 42-21 for 18th straight victory

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, Mark Gronowski had a touchdown rushing and passing, and top-ranked South Dakota State beat 11th-ranked North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams. South Dakota State (4-0), the defending Football Championship Subdivision champion, extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games dating to early in the 2022 campaign. Gronowski scored on a 1-yard run on the first possession of the game and Davis gave SDSU a 14-0 lead on a 6-yard run in the first quarter. Davis made it 28-7 with the lone touchdown of the third quarter.

