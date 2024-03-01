Top-ranked South Carolina stays perfect, dominates Arkansas

By ERIC W. BOLIN The Associated Press
South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) drives past Arkansas forward Cristina Sánchez Cerqueira (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina kept its perfect season intact Thursday, beating Arkansas on the road, 98-61. Ashlyn Watkins led the Gamecocks with 21 points and 11 rebounds as South Carolina dominated the interior, out-rebounding Arkansas by 32 and out-scoring the Razorbacks in the paint, 56-22. Maryam Dauda scored 19 points for Arkansas as the team shot just 33% from the field. South Carolina shot 61%.

