Top-ranked South Carolina stays perfect, dominates Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina kept its perfect season intact Thursday, beating Arkansas on the road, 98-61. Ashlyn Watkins led the Gamecocks with 21 points and 11 rebounds as South Carolina dominated the interior, out-rebounding Arkansas by 32 and out-scoring the Razorbacks in the paint, 56-22. Maryam Dauda scored 19 points for Arkansas as the team shot just 33% from the field. South Carolina shot 61%.

