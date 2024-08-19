Top-ranked Sinner reaches final in Cincinnati; women’s No. 1 Swiatek falls to Sabalenka

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner outlasted Alexander Zverev in a third-set tiebreaker Sunday to reach the Cincinnati Open final, while No. 1 Iga Swiatek fell to No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s semifinals. In the final Monday, Sinner will play American Frances Tiafoe, and Sabalenka will meet American Jessica Pegula. Sinner emerged with a 7-6 (9), 5-7, 7-6 (4) victory after 3 hours, 7 minutes, tying Casper Ruud for the ATP Tour lead by reaching his fifth final of the season. In the late match, Tiafoe rallied to beat 15th-seeded Holger Rune 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Pegula, the No. 6 seed coming off a successful title defense last Monday in Toronto,, beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.