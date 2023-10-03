Top-ranked Sabalenka, Gauff get through tough matches to advance at China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff have navigated tricky second-round opponents to advance at the China Open. Sabalenka is making her debut at No. 1 in Beijing and came from a break down in each set to see off qualifier Katie Boulter 7-5, 7-6 (2). The third-ranked Gauff had to rally from a break down in the deciding set to defeat Croatian Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (2). The men’s semifinals take place later Tuesday with second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz facing sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner. Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev meets eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.