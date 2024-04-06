Top-ranked Nelly Korda advances to semifinals of T-Mobile Match Play

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Top-ranked Nelly Korda has advanced to the semifinals of the T-Mobile Match Play by defeating fellow American and Solheim Cup teammate Angel Yin 3 and 2 at Shadow Creek Golf Course. In the other quarterfinal matches, 2020 LPGA Tour Player of the Year Sei Young Kim defeated Rose Zhang 6 and 5, Leona Maguire beat Moriya Jutanugarn 4 and 3 and Narin An eliminated Minami Katsu 1 up. Korda will face An and Maguire will play Kim in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. The final is Sunday.

