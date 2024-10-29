Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters citing a virus

By The Associated Press
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves his winning shot against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

PARIS (AP) — Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Masters, citing a virus. The Italian player, who is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1, said in a message relayed by organizers that he is not able to play. Sinner is the second high-profile player to pull out of the final Masters 1000 event of the year following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

