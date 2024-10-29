Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters citing a virus

PARIS (AP) — Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Masters, citing a virus. The Italian player, who is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1, said in a message relayed by organizers that he is not able to play. Sinner is the second high-profile player to pull out of the final Masters 1000 event of the year following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

