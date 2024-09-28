Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has his steroid case appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency

ROME (AP) — The steroid case involving top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has been appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The Montreal-based body announced it is seeking a ban of one to two years. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not banned in a decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Aug. 20 because the ITIA determined he was not to blame. The appeal will be heard before the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. Sinner’s case was announced a week before the U.S. Open, which he went on to win.

