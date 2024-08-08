Top-ranked Jannik Sinner beats Borna Coric 6-2, 6-4 in 2nd round in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner beat Borna Coric 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday in the second round of the National Bank Open. Sinner was coming a quarterfinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon. In January, Sinner beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final for his first Grand Slam title. Second-seeded Alexander Zverev routed Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-1 for his ATP Tour-leading 48th match victory of the year. The third-seeded Medvedev and eighth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas were eliminated. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, and Kei Nishikori topped Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4. Medvedev, the Russian who won the 2021 U.S. Open, had 17 unforced errors and won just 32% of his second-serve points.

