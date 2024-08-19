Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and women’s No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka win titles in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and women’s No. 2 Ayrna Sabalenka earned straight-set victories in the finals of the Cincinnati Open, the first titles at the tournament for both players. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 for her first title since the Australian Open in January. Sinner, who turned 23 on Friday, beat American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (4), 6-2 to become the youngest Cincinnati champion since 21-year-old Andy Murray won in 2008. Sabalenka had reached the semifinals in the tournament three times and lost each time. The players now look toward the US Open which begins on Aug. 26 in New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.