Top-ranked Ireland unchanged to face New Zealand in Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland has named an unchanged side to face New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal at Stade de France on Saturday. Wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe have shaken off minor calf and eye injuries from the 36-14 win over Scotland last Saturday. Lowe scored a try early in a one-sided contest as Ireland topped Pool B with four out of four wins. Reserve lock James Ryan has not recovered in time from a wrist injury and is replaced on the bench by Joe McCarthy. Coach Andy Farrell hopes to take Ireland past the quarterfinal stage for the first time. The All Blacks are looking to win the competition for a record fourth time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.