Top-ranked Ireland leaves injured prop Cian Healy out of squad for Rugby World Cup

DUBLIN (AP) — Veteran prop Cian Healy has been left out of Ireland’s 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in France because of injury. The 35-year-old Healy sustained a calf problem in the first half of the 17-13 warm-up win over Samoa on Saturday and was helped from the field by medical staff. He was later pictured on crutches. Munster loosehead Jeremy Loughman has taken Healy’s place. Dan Sheehan, Ronan Kelleher, Jack Conan, Dave Kilcoyne and Keith Earls have been picked by the top-ranked Irish despite recent injury issues. Winger Jacob Stockdale was left out.

