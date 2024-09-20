Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open for personal reasons

BEIJING (AP) — World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week’s China Open in Beijing, citing personal reasons. Swiatek and the WTA Tour announced her withdrawal on Friday. Swiatek has won four of the previous eight WTA 1000-level events played this year but last competed in New York at the U.S. Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals two weeks ago. Swiatek also withdrew from this week’s Korea Open in Seoul, citing fatigue.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.