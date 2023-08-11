Top-ranked Iga Swiatek outlasts Karolina Muchova in a rain-delayed match in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland beat 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday night in the National Bank Open in a match interrupted by rain for nearly six hours. Coming off her fourth victory of the year last week at home in Warsaw, Swiatek finished off Muchova to reach the quarterfinals after they were delayed for three hours following the second set and again for nearly another three hours early in the third. Swiatek also beat Muchova in June in the French Open final. The 22-year-old player leads the tour with 49 match victories this year. In the only match completed in the afternoon, fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0.

