Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moves on at Indian Wells with easy win over Danielle Collins

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moved on at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over power-hitting Danielle Collins. Swiatek improved to 15-2 this season and earned her fifth straight win over the 30-year-old Collins, who previously announced that she intends to retire after the season. Swiatek also beat Collins in three sets at this year’s Australian Open. Elsewhere in the women’s draw, Angelique Kerber beat Jelena Ostapenko in three sets in a matchup of Grand Slam champions. On the men’s side, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner cruised past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.