Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner advance in Cincinnati Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek survived in her return to hard courts Wednesday night in the Cincinnati Open, outlasting Varvara Gracheva 6-0, 6-7 (8), 6-2. Playing for the first time since finishing third for Poland in the Paris Olympics, Swiatek set up a third-round match against Marta Kostyuk — a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Lulu Sun. Swiatek won her third straight French Open title in May and has six WTA Tour victories this season. On the men’s side in the U.S. Open tuneup event, top-ranked Jannik Sinner got past American Alex Michelsen 6-4, 7-5 in his first match. Earlier in women’s play, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva beat 11th seeded Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-2.

