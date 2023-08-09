Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 in Montreal

By The Associated Press
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during her match against Karolina Pliskova, of Czech Republic, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christinne Muschi]

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the National Bank Open. Coming off a victory last week at home in the Poland Open, Swiatek advanced to face 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova — a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea. Swiatek beat Muchova this year in the French Open final. Third-seeded Elena Rybakina outlasted Jennifer Brady 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 in a match that was suspended Tuesday night because of rain. Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula topped Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4, sixth-seeded Coco Gauff beat Katie Boulter 6-2, 6-2, and and 10th-seeded Daria Kasatkina edged Anna Blinkova 6-2, 7-5.

