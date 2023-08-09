Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the National Bank Open. Coming off a victory last week at home in the Poland Open, Swiatek advanced to face 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova — a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea. Swiatek beat Muchova this year in the French Open final. Third-seeded Elena Rybakina outlasted Jennifer Brady 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 in a match that was suspended Tuesday night because of rain. Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula topped Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4, sixth-seeded Coco Gauff beat Katie Boulter 6-2, 6-2, and and 10th-seeded Daria Kasatkina edged Anna Blinkova 6-2, 7-5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.