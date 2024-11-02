Top-ranked high school football team in New York cancels season over sexual misconduct allegations

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — The top-ranked team in New York’s small school football poll abruptly canceled its undefeated season on Saturday after school officials said allegations of sexual abuse on a school bus were brought against some of the team’s players. The Warrensburg-Lake George-Bolton team was the top seed for the Section II, Class D football tournament and ranked No. 1 by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Superintendents from the three districts called the allegations “egregious” and say they didn’t take the decision to end the season lightly.

