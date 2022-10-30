Top-ranked England into Women’s World Cup semis

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Defending champion New Zealand will play France and top-ranked England will play Canada in the semifinals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup after wins in weekend quarterfinals. New Zealand beat Wales 55-3 and France beat Italy 39-3 on Saturday. England beat Australia 41-5 in a rain-soaked match on Sunday in which captain Sarah Hunter became the most-capped women’s player in history in her 138th test. Canada completed the final four with a 32-11 win over the United States.

