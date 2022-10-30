Top-ranked England into Women’s World Cup semis

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Defending champion New Zealand will play France and top-ranked England will play Canada in the semifinals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup after wins in weekend quarterfinals. New Zealand beat Wales 55-3 and France beat Italy 39-3 on Saturday. England beat Australia 41-5 in a rain-soaked match on Sunday in which captain Sarah Hunter became the most-capped women’s player in history in her 138th test. Canada completed the final four with a 32-11 win over the United States.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
England's Sarah Hunter reacts during the women's rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Australia at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday Oct. 30 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Cornaga
England players celebrate a try during the women's rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Australia at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday Oct. 30 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Cornaga
England's Marlie Packer runs at the defense during the women's rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Australia at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday Oct. 30 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Cornaga
England's Sarah Hunter wins a lineout during the women's rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Australia at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday Oct. 30 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Cornaga