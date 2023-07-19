Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggles in opening round of Palermo Open

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggled at times before beating Martina Trevisan in the opening round of the Palermo Open. Kasatkina prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0 and restricted her Italian opponent to just seven points in the deciding set. She will next face Russian compatriot Tatian Prozorova, who beat Nigina Abduraimova 6-3, 6-4. Third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt had a comeback 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory over Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain. Sherif will play Sofya Lansere in the second round despite her opponent losing in the qualifiers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.