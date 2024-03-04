Top-ranked Cougars lose another player. Jojo Tugler is out with a broken foot

By The Associated Press
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson says reserve freshman JoJo Tugler broke a bone in his right foot and will miss the remainder of the season. Tugler is one of the top-ranked Cougars’ best defenders. The 6-foot-7 forward was averaging 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28 games this season. Sampson says Tugler will have surgery on Thursday. It’s the third season-ending injury for the Cougars.

