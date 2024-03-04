Top-ranked Cougars lose another player. Jojo Tugler is out with a broken foot

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson says reserve freshman JoJo Tugler broke a bone in his right foot and will miss the remainder of the season. Tugler is one of the top-ranked Cougars’ best defenders. The 6-foot-7 forward was averaging 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28 games this season. Sampson says Tugler will have surgery on Thursday. It’s the third season-ending injury for the Cougars.

