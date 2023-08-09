Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wins in Toronto in first match since Wimbledon title

TORONTO (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since his Wimbledon victory, beating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the National Bank Open on Wednesday night. Preparing for his U.S. Open title defense, the 20-year-old Alcaraz ran his match winning streak to 13, dating to his Queen’s title run. The Spanish star has won six titles this year. In the third round, Alcaraz will face 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 winner over Miomir Kecmanovic. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev topped Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5 in the afternoon. The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals. Ranked third in the world, the Russian has won five titles this year.

