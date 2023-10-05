Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka advances to China Open quarterfinals and will next play Elena Rybakina

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka set up a quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina at the China Open by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 7-6 (4). Coco Gauff saved four set points before beating 16th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (5), 6-2. The victory extended the third-ranked American’s winning streak to 15 matches. Gauff will next meet sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals. Ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2 and will next play second-ranked Iga Swiatek.

