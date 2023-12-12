Top-ranked Arizona takes on No. 3 Purdue in marquee men’s college basketball matchup

Top-ranked Arizona plays No. 3 Purdue in Indianapolis on Saturday in the marquee game of a busy upcoming weekend in the Top 25. Fifth-ranked UConn heads across the country to play No. 10 Gonzaga on Friday night before a packed slate of games on Saturday headlined by the Wildcats and Boilermakers. It includes Kansas visiting Indiana, Baylor taking on Michigan State and ninth-ranked North Carolina facing No. 16 Kentucky on a neutral floor in Atlanta.

