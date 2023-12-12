Top-ranked Arizona takes on No. 3 Purdue in marquee men’s college basketball matchup

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives past Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

Top-ranked Arizona plays No. 3 Purdue in Indianapolis on Saturday in the marquee game of a busy upcoming weekend in the Top 25. Fifth-ranked UConn heads across the country to play No. 10 Gonzaga on Friday night before a packed slate of games on Saturday headlined by the Wildcats and Boilermakers. It includes Kansas visiting Indiana, Baylor taking on Michigan State and ninth-ranked North Carolina facing No. 16 Kentucky on a neutral floor in Atlanta.

