Top-ranked Alcaraz advances to Toronto quarterfinals. Murray withdraws because of abdominal strain

TORONTO (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain rallied to beat 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open. Preparing for his U.S. Open title defense, the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion ran his match winning streak to 14, dating to his Queen’s title run. He leads the tour with six victories and 49 match victories against just four losses. Alcaraz will face 12th-seeded Tommy Paul, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Marcos Giron in an all-American match. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced in the afternoon, beating 16th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-4. Three-time champion Andy Murray withdrew because of an abdominal strain before his scheduled match against seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner.

