Top prospect James Wood singles in his first major league at-bat for the Nationals against the Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prized prospect James Wood made his major league debut for the Washington Nationals and singled in his first plate appearance against the New York Mets. The 21-year-old outfielder finished 1 for 4 with a walk as Washington lost 9-7 in 10 innings. The 6-foot-7 Wood, from nearby Olney, Maryland, was hitting .353 at Triple-A Rochester before getting called up Monday. He was acquired in the August 2022 blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to San Diego. Wood played left field and batted sixth in his debut. He wore No. 50. Wood is the third-ranked prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 234-pound slugger had 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and a 1.058 OPS in the minors.

