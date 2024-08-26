Top prospect Dylan Crews debuts for Nationals as next step in Washington’s rebuild

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Crews has made his major league debut for the Washington Nationals. The 22-year-old started in right field and batted second for Washington against the New York Yankees on Monday night. He was recalled from Triple-A Rochester earlier in the day. Crews was the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s amateur draft, just after LSU teammate Paul Skenes. The Nationals hope Crews will help them become contenders in 2025. He joins James Wood and Jacob Young in what could become a dynamic outfield. Crews hit a routine fly ball to Yankees right fielder and former Nationals star Juan Soto in his first at-bat.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.