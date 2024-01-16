Top players in California and Dubai. LPGA and PGA Tour Champions open their seasons

The PGA Tour gets one of its strongest fields in the California desert. Europe stays in Dubai. And two other circuits get their seasons started. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay highlight The American Express in California. Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are in the Dubai Desert Classic. The LPGA Tour gets its season started in Florida with a tournament that includes a separate competition for celebrities. The PGA Tour Champions begins its season on the Big Island of Hawaii with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Steve Stricker is the defending champion and defending Schwab Cup champion.

