Top pick Caleb Williams makes his highly anticipated debut as Bears host Titans in opener

All eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams when the No. 1 pick debuts for the Chicago Bears in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from Southern California is widely viewed as a generational talent. Williams threw for 93 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions in one season at Oklahoma and two at USC. Chicago is counting on him to become the sort of quarterback the city has craved for generations. Tennessee quarterback Will Levis has a brand-new offense with first-year coach Brian Callahan. The front office spent lots of money to surround him with help in wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and by bolstering the offensive line, signing center Lloyd Cushenberry and drafting left tackle JC Latham.

