Top overall pick Macklin Celebrini debuts at Sharks development camp; his NHL decision ‘coming up’

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini knows he has a big decision looming. The No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft last week made his Sharks debut Tuesday morning at the team’s development camp. Whether he plays for San Jose this upcoming season or returns to Boston University for his sophomore season is to be determined. The 18-year-old Celebrini impressed the dozens of fans in attendance at Sharks Ice in San Jose with his effortless skating ability, masterful stick-handling and a lightning-quick release on his shot. Afterward, he spent several minutes signing autographs for fans. Celebrini had 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games as a freshman at BU last season, becoming the youngest winner of the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in college hockey.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.