Top overall NCAA seed Alabama headlines South Region bracket

Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and headlining the South Region bracket. The Crimson Tide earned the program’s first-ever top regional seed with Sunday’s reveal of the field of 68 teams. That came hours after they closed out a second Southeastern Conference Tournament title in three seasons. The Tide’s top challenger is Arizona, which won the Pac-12 Tournament on Saturday night for the second time in as many seasons under Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats are the 2-seed in the bracket. The regionals will be held in Louisville, Kentucky.

