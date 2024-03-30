Top Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday homers, has 3 hits, 4 RBIs in Triple-A opener

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jackson Holliday homered leading off the first inning and had three hits and four RBIs, starting the Triple-A season by helping Baltimore’s Norfolk Tides beat Tampa Bay’s Durham Bulls 12-8 in the International League. Holliday, baseball’s top prospect, homered off Mason Mongtomery and added a sacrifice fly in a seven-run second. He hit a two-run single in the fourth and later doubled on a 3-for-5 night. A son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson was the top pick in the 2022 amateur draft.

