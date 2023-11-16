Top-order collapse and dropped catches hurt South Africa in latest Cricket World Cup heartbreaker

KOLKATA, India (AP) — It happened again to South Africa. Once more the semifinals proved to be the ceiling for the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup. And once again the knockout blow was delivered by an Australia team whose ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage in limited-overs cricket remains unmatched and in such contrast to South Africa. Choking is a word that’s synonymous with South Africa at World Cups but that was not the case in its tense three-wicket loss at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Yet it was still a fifth semifinal elimination in this tournament after 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015. Three of those painful exits have now come at the hands of Australia.

