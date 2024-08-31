Top of the Clase: Cleveland closer Emmauel Clase sets team saves record, joins Cy Young conversation

CLEVELAND (AP) — Emmanuel Clase’s career as a closer with Cleveland began with a major blemish. It’s been pristine ever since. Clase became the club’s career saves leader on Friday night, notching his 150th in less than five seasons as the Guardians outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-8. The right-hander with the devastating cut fastball passed Cody Allen on Cleveland’s career list. Clase has done it in hardly any time at all, and the 26-year-old only seems to be getting better. He has converted 27 straight saves chances since May 20 and is the first Cleveland pitcher to record at least 40 saves in three straight seasons. It’s remarkable ascent given he was suspended for the 2020 season for testing positive for PEDs.

