Top NASCAR driver Kyle Larson uses Indianapolis 500 testing to learn on the fly

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson embraces the challenge of racing in any car on any track at any time. He’s now facing his trickiest quest yet — preparing for his Indianapolis 500 debut next month. The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion returned to the historic 2.5-mile oval Wednesday for the first of two days of open testing and spent his time on the track trying to separate fact from fiction. Larson will attempt to complete the Memorial Day weekend double — 1,100 miles of racing in Indianapolis and Charlotte, North Carolina, on the same day. And he knows the learning curve won’t be easy.

