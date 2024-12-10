Top jockey Frankie Dettori working with tax authorities after losing anonymity in dispute

LONDON (AP) — Top Italian jockey Frankie Dettori says he is “working closely” with Britain’s tax authorities after losing a challenge to avoid being publicly named in a tax dispute. Dettori has been involved in a legal dispute with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which denied him some deductions for income tax. A judge ruled in 2022 that Dettori could have anonymity during the case, Britain’s Press Association reported. The jockey was named in a court ruling on Monday after losing a bid to continue having the publication of his name suppressed. The PA news agency was among the media who challenged Dettori’s right to anonymity and has published a statement from him, in which he said he has hired new advisers “to unravel the mess that I have been put in.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.