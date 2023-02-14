Top goal scorer Driussi signs new deal with Austin FC

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
FILE - Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (7) controls the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles, on May 18, 2022. Austin FC signed forward Sebastian Driussi, one of the top goal scorers in Major League Soccer, to a new contract that keeps him with the club through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the team announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Sebastian Driussi has signed a new contract with Austin FC that will keep one of the top goal scorers in Major League Soccer with the team through the 2025 season. The deal announced Tuesday also includes an option for the 2026 season. The 27-year-old Argentine ranked second in MLS last season with 22 goals as Austin advanced to the Western Conference final. Financial terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

