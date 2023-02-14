Top goal scorer Driussi signs new deal with Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Sebastian Driussi has signed a new contract with Austin FC that will keep one of the top goal scorers in Major League Soccer with the team through the 2025 season. The deal announced Tuesday also includes an option for the 2026 season. The 27-year-old Argentine ranked second in MLS last season with 22 goals as Austin advanced to the Western Conference final. Financial terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

