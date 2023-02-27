Top freshman George out for No. 7 Baylor with ankle sprain

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman standout Keyonte George is out for seventh-ranked Baylor’s game at Oklahoma State because of a right ankle sprain. The school says George will be revaluated after Monday night’s game. The Bears finish the regular season at home Saturday against Iowa State. George rolled his ankle about midway through the first half Saturday against Texas. He hopped off the court and went straight to the locker room. The Bears were down 14 points at the time, but rallied for an 81-72 win. George is averaging 16.3 points per game, which is fifth among Division I freshmen.

