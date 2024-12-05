Top draft pick Sarah Fillier scores twice for first PWHL goals, and Sirens beat Victoire 4-1

By The Associated Press
New York Sirens' Sarah Fillier (10) reacts after scoring against Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during first period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Top draft pick Sarah Fillier scored her first two Professional Women’s Hockey League goals and assisted on the winner to lead the New York Sirens to a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Victoire. Alex Carpenter scored her third of the season for New York and Jade Downie-Landry added an empty-netter. Corinne Schroeder made 28 saves for the win. Cayla Barnes scored her first PWHL goal with backhand deke for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 32 shots.

