Top draft pick Sarah Fillier scores twice for first PWHL goals, and Sirens beat Victoire 4-1

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Top draft pick Sarah Fillier scored her first two Professional Women’s Hockey League goals and assisted on the winner to lead the New York Sirens to a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Victoire. Alex Carpenter scored her third of the season for New York and Jade Downie-Landry added an empty-netter. Corinne Schroeder made 28 saves for the win. Cayla Barnes scored her first PWHL goal with backhand deke for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 32 shots.

