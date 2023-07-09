Top Cubs prospect relishes conversation with Ken Griffey Jr. during Futures Game

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong is considered the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs system and one of the top prospects in baseball. After his couple of innings in the Future Game concluded, Crow-Armstrong parked himself on the dugout railing and started up a conversation with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. The conversation lasted several innings after Crow-Armstrong says he initially intended to just introduce himself. Crow-Armstrong went hitless in his two at-bats in the game, but the National League team won 5-0.

