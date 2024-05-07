Top clubs urge Brazil’s soccer federation to suspend league matches because of flooding

SAO PAULO (AP) — Three top-tier clubs have urged Brazil’s soccer federation to suspend their national league matches for the next 20 days because of serious flooding. Internacional, Gremio and Juventude are based in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, which has been devastated by floods since last week. Authorities say the floods have killed at least 83 people over the last seven days in the region and another 111 are reported missing. The stadiums of Internacional and Gremio in the state capital Porto Alegre have been inundated and severely damaged by the water.

