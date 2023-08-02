Top African rider Biniam Girmay withdraws from the cycling world championships in Scotland

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Eritrean star Biniam Girmay has withdrawn from the cycling world championships in Scotland citing injury. The move comes hours after it was reported he and three teammates had been denied visas to enter the U.K. The 23-year-old Girmay last year became the first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage at the Giro d’Italia. He was seen as a candidate to become Africa’s first world champion in Sunday’s men’s road race on a Classics-style course which could play to his strengths. But his team Intermarche Circus Wanty issued a statement on Wednesday morning which said Girmay would not be able to race following a crash at San Sebastian last weekend. The world championships begin Thursday.

