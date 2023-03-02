Top 10 scoring leaders in NCAA history

Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis is just 26 points from surpassing Pete Maravich as NCAA career scoring leader. Davis can make history Thursday night in a Horizon League tournament game against Youngstown State. Davis has 3,642 points in five seasons for the Titans. Maravich needed just 83 games to score 3,667 points in three season at LSU. Maravich also averaged a record 44.2 points per game despite playing before the 3-pointer was introduced.

