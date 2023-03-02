Top 10 scoring leaders in NCAA history

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FIEL - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis attempts a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Youngstown State, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Detroit. The Detroit Mercy's star guard needs just 26 points to surpass Pete Maravich as the NCAA's career scoring leader. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis is just 26 points from surpassing Pete Maravich as NCAA career scoring leader. Davis can make history Thursday night in a Horizon League tournament game against Youngstown State. Davis has 3,642 points in five seasons for the Titans. Maravich needed just 83 games to score 3,667 points in three season at LSU. Maravich also averaged a record 44.2 points per game despite playing before the 3-pointer was introduced.

