Toothless Napoli draws with Monza in Serie A. Fiorentina rises to fourth

ROME (AP) — Defending champion Napoli has failed to score for the fifth time in its last seven games in a 0-0 draw with Monza in Serie A. Monza missed a penalty and went down a man in the second half. Fiorentina has moved into fourth place after beating Torino 1-0. A late header from defender Lucas Ranieri helped to extend Fiorentina’s unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

