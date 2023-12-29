Toothless Napoli draws with Monza in Serie A. Fiorentina rises to fourth

By The Associated Press
Monza coach Raffaele Palladino gives instructions on the sideline during the Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and AC Monza at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Friday Dec. 29, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]

ROME (AP) — Defending champion Napoli has failed to score for the fifth time in its last seven games in a 0-0 draw with Monza in Serie A. Monza missed a penalty and went down a man in the second half. Fiorentina has moved into fourth place after beating Torino 1-0. A late header from defender Lucas Ranieri helped to extend Fiorentina’s unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

