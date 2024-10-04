Too many missed tackles lead to big missed opportunity for Bucs in 36-30 OT loss to Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Tampa Bay gave up 509 yards passing and four touchdowns to Kirk Cousins, including a 45-yard touchdown strike to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime that gave Atlanta a 36-30 victory. As was the case on far too many plays for Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, a missed tackle allowed the Falcons to turn a short gain into the decisive touchdown. Tampa Bay cornerback Zyon McCollum made a play for the ball as Hodge made a catch only 5 yards downfield, but McCollum’s whiff left Hodge with open field for the winning play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.