Too many men: No. 2 Oregon purposely induced late penalty in win over No. 4 Ohio State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — No. 2 Oregon had 12 men on the field late in its 32-31 win over No. 4 Ohio State, with the resulting penalty causing precious seconds to wind off the clock. Turns out, it was on purpose. Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed the Ducks purposely put 12 men on the field following a timeout, resulting in an illegal substitution penalty. Because it was a live-ball penalty, Ohio State lost four seconds off the clock down to six. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard scrambled up the middle on the ensuing play, sliding a second too late for Ohio State to call a timeout for a potential game-winning field goal at Oregon’s 26.

