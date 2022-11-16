Tony Stewart gets his driver: Ryan Preece promoted to Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart won the battle with partner Gene Haas over who would drive the No. 41 Ford next season. Haas said he wanted Cole Custer to return for a fourth season, but Stewart wanted to promote reserve driver Ryan Preece. SHR said Wednesday the ride will go to Preece and Custer will return to the Xfinity Series in a new second full-time SHR entry. Preece spent all of 2022 doing simulator work to help SHR’s four-driver lineup learn NASCAR new Next Gen car. He had hoped being embedded in the organization would lead to a life-changing opportunity for him with SHR.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.